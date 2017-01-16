Leonardo DiCaprio foundation backs Bears Ears National Monument

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation is chipping in to support a new national monument in Southern Utah that’s been a flashpoint in the debate over public lands use in the West, officials said Friday.
His environmental group is one of several donating to create the $1.5 million Bears Ears Community Engagement Fund, which is aimed at supporting local efforts to preserve natural resources and protect the park’s trove of archaeological sites from looting and other threats.
The money could be spent on things like locating and putting up signs at ancient sites tucked amid picturesque cliffs, plateaus and towering rock formations in the Bears Ears monument about 300 miles south of Salt Lake City, said Michael Scott with the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.
The fund will also support efforts from the five American Indian tribes who will get a say in how the land is managed, a first for a national monument.
A coalition of American Indian tribes pushed the Obama administration to create the monument that protects the land from new mining and oil and gas development. Regarding Native American support for the monument, Utah Congressman Chris Stewart told St. George News in August 2016, that many are not proximately affected by it and that there are many within the state that opposed it.
“… There’s some interest but there are also many who oppose it,” Stewart said in August 2016. “Many of the tribal interests who support the Bears Ears (monument) live outside of the state.”
DiCaprio sent out messages on his Facebook and Instagram accounts in May 2016 urging people to sign petitions in support. A representative for DiCaprio didn’t immediately have comment on the donation Friday.
President Barack Obama designated the 1.35-million-acre monument in the Four Corners region in December despite objections from Utah Republican leaders and rural residents who said it will add another layer of unnecessary federal control.
It’s a common argument in the battle over use of the American West’s vast open spaces, and one that opponents of the monument hope has traction during Donald Trump’s presidency. Opponents agree the area is worth preserving but argue the federal designation will go too far and bar people from camping, hiking or gathering wood.
Written by LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press. St. George News contributed the reference to August 2016 statements by Utah Congressman Chris Stewart.
Does this mean others can tell him what he can and can not do with any property he owns? Can’t we all enjoy what he has in a way we find best? After all we can protect it better.
The butthurt runs deep in this one. You need a crying towel? Poor baby.
You are not making any sense. The Bear Ears monument has nothing to do with private property. It belongs to all U.S. citizens equally, not just Utahns. Maybe, you are one of those confused people who think that federal land within the borders of Utah belongs to the state.
Well if Leo says so………… I guess it’s legit !
Keep Hollywood and the rest of California out of Utah. Just because a celebrity says it’s the right thing to do doesn’t mean they’re correct.
Leo has probably never been to Bear’s Ears and probably never will, except to make a movie, perhaps.
Another Hollywood elite telling us what to do. This, the person who uses his own private jet and his own luxury yacht (pollution), telling us how to preserve our own lands. Get real and get out of our lives. His real claim to fame? pretending to be someone he is not for a job and womanizing. A true icon……not
Let’s privatize and fence off all of it so all these idiots will stop whining incessantly about “the feds are stealing all the land”. But after we do that they’ll piss and moan and whine about having nowhere to hunt, fish, and drive their sxs atvs. The real problem isn’t so much ‘what do we do with the land’ as much as ‘how do we stop these whiners’ and get them to put a sock in it. What is it about the land going to state control that you idiots don’t realize YOU WILL NO LONGER HAVE ACCESS TO THE LAND–IT WILL BE SOLD OFF AND PRIVATIZED. I think the brain damage/idiocy is just too great with them.