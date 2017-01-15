Police on lookout for armed man possibly heading to St. George

Stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — West Jordan Police issued an all-points bulletin Saturday night for a man possibly traveling to the St. George area.

The bulletin advises law enforcement authorities to be on the lookout for Brien O’Neil Kelly, who allegedly threatened his estranged wife and any police who try to interfere.

Kelly is likely armed with weapons in his car and may be driving a blue 2011 Toyota Scion or a blue 1999 Chevrolet Blazer.

Kelly has no warrants and is not currently facing any criminal charges. The bulletin is intended as a precaution for officers who may encounter the man.

“There’s no crime. It’s just a ‘Hey, be careful if you deal with this subject,’” St. George Police Lt. Joseph Hartman said, explaining how police handle the subjects of such advisories.

Police are not actively searching for Kelly and are not asking for the public’s assistance in locating the man but advise caution if he is spotted.

“If somebody comes into contact with him, I would just use extreme caution,” Hartman said.

Kelly was previously arrested and charged with arson for allegedly intentionally setting fire to several fields in Salt Lake County, according to a report by Fox 13 News.

