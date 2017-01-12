Nedra Warner

July 2, 1941 — January 10, 2017

Nedra Jean Litster Peterson Warner, 75, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in St. George, Utah. She was born July 2, 1941, in Castle Dale, Utah, to LuDean and Florence Theora Knox Litster. She married Douglas Peterson on May 11, 1962, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They were later divorced. She married Albert Warner on April 17, 1990, in the Provo Temple.

She grew up in Springville, Utah, and graduated from Springville High School and LDS Business College. She worked at Bryce Canyon as a teenager, Wheelwright Publications, Zions Bank, and Brigham Young University in Provo and Whittier, California. She was active in many musical groups and productions, including Southern CA Mormon Choir, Bountiful Sweet Adelines, Goldentones Quartet and Springville Musettes.

She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding positions as Ward Relief Society President and longtime teacher, Ward Primary Presidency, teacher and pianist, Stake Young Women and Stake Sunday School Chorister. She served in various temples for more than 45 years and was a phone operator at St. George Temple for 17 years.

She is survived by Al Warner, Gallatin, Missouri; Terilynn Smith (Russ), Hurbert, North Carolina; Alan Peterson (Natalie), West Jordan, Utah; Stephen Peterson, Duncanville, Texas; Linda Peterson, Boonville, Arkansas; brothers, Larry Litster (Faye), San Antonio, Texas, and Brent Litster (Nanette), Herriman, Utah; and sister Susan Crawford (John), S. Jordan, Utah. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and two step-daughters, Andrean Warner, Galletin, Missouri, and Pam Conner (Miles), Carrollton, Missouri, eight step-grandchildren and 21 step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Peterson; brother, Kent Litster; sister, Evelyn Jackson; and step-daughter Karen Potter.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, and Friday prior to services from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Chapel.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the St. George 8 th LDS Ward Chapel, 166 S. Main, St. George, UT.

Interment will take place at the Bountiful City Cemetery, Bountiful, Utah, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017.

We are grateful to Dixie Hospice and Ridgeview Gardens Assisted Living for their excellent care of our mother.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.