Donations for Toquerville boy being accepted at Children’s Justice Center

ST. GEORGE – In the wake of the nightmare story detailing the alleged child abuse of a 12-year-old Toquerville boy, people have asked both law enforcement and media what they can do to help.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that donations and gifts can be sent to the Washington County Children’s Justice Center in St. George.

Shelley Temples, director of the Children’s Justice Center confirmed they are receiving the gifts on the boy’s behalf.

The 12-year-old boy is currently recovering in the hospital and is expected to be there for around three weeks.

Recommended gifts include clothing, get well cards and drawings from other children – the kind of things that would be put on a hospital room wall for example.

“We want to let him know people are thinking about him,” said Solinda Larsen, a victims advocate coordinator for the Children’s Justice Center, adding they will take whatever people want to sent.

Those wishing to make monetary donations can contact Teeples at shelley.teeples@washco.utah.gov.

“We’re really grateful for the outreach from the community,” Teeples said.

The Washington Children’s Justice Center is located at 463 E. 500 South in St. George, and can also be reached at 435-634-1785.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office became aware of the Toquerville boy after receiving a call of suspected child abuse from Dixie Regional Medical Center Sunday evening. What deputies found was an emaciated 12-year-old who weighed 30 pounds.

The boy was described as resembling someone who had been kept in a World War II concentration camp, Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse said.

The boy’s father was the one to take the boy to the hospital after finding him locked in a filthy, feces-covered bathroom where the boy’s mother is alleged to have kept him locked in the dark for a year or more.

The boy’s mother, Brandy K. Jayne, was arrested and is currently in the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility and has been charged with a second-degree felony for child abuse, intentionally inflicting serious physical injury.

