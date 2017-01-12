Marcella Moore

March 10, 1941 — January 11, 2017

Marcella Lee Moore, 75, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 10, 1941, in Monterey Park, California, to Homer Joseph Klotz and Lillian Gladys Bellinger.

Marcella had lived in St. George, Utah, for 27 years. Prior to that she lived in Enterprise, Utah, and several cities in California including Alhambra, South Pasadena, Palos Verdes, San Marino and Monterey Park.

Marcella attended high school at Garfield High. She married Gary Taylor Moore on June 15, 1957. They were later sealed in the Los Angeles LDS Temple on March 8, 1958. Marcella was raised in the Catholic Church but joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was baptized into the church by her husband. After she joined the LDS Church on July 5, 1957, she has always actively and willingly served. Her service in the church included various callings in Relief Society, Young Women’s and Primary.

Marcella was a dedicated wife and mother. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her younger years, she was a drummer in the Bugle Corps, loved scrapbooking, sewing and quilting. Her home was her favorite gathering spot for family get-togethers. She especially loved holiday gatherings and was the “game master.” She quilted numerous quilts for her offspring, made dresses for her girls, and her home was decorated to the hilt for every holiday. Crafts and decorating brought her great joy.

Marcella will be remembered for her concern for others, her courage, and living alone for 23 years with dignity and strength. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her sister, Roberta Wengren, and her children: Sue (Brad) Davis, Judy (Rick, deceased) Olsen, Dan Moore, Jim (Tami) Moore, Rob (Paige) Moore, Nancy (Hal) Evans, Sally (Troy) Leavitt, Sam (Kendra) Moore and Amy (John) Stewart. Marcella leaves a great posterity including 38 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express gratitude to the love and care given to Marcella at the Beehive Home and the Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m , Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 , at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

, , at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Viewings will be held at the mortuary, Sunday, Jan. 15 , from 5-6 p.m. and Monday , prior to the service from 9-9:45 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.