TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | Jan. 6-8
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lindstrom Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East, St George
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Southern Utah Art Guild Winter Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, in St. George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
- Friday-Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Arts to Zion Art and Studio Tour | Admission: $10 | Location: Various art galleries, studios and museums, see link
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Raising Kane Business Summit | Admission: $15 | Location: Stampin’ Up Manufacturing Facility, 1400 South Highway 89A, Kanab
- Friday, 10 a.m. | How to Reduce Your Risk of a Car Crash | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Friday, 4 p.m.-Saturday | Farm Conference | Admission: Package prices vary | Location: Southwest Applied Technology, 757 W. 800 South, Cedar City
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Petroglyphs, Ghost Towns, Bon Fires | Admission: Free | Location: Start at Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds
Entertainment
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinee, 2 p.m. | “The Importance of Being Earnest” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | The Who Generation | Admission: Tickets start at $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Tribute to Elton John | Admission: Tickets start at $15 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Parowan Birthday Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Parowan High School, 168 N. Main St., Parowan
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
- Friday, 2-4 p.m. | Desert Duck Derby | Admission: Free | Location: Red Hills Desert Garden, 375 E. Red Hills Pkwy., St. George
- Friday-Sunday, all day | Mesquite Motor Mania | Admission: Free | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, Eureka Casino Resort, Oasis Resort and the Virgin River Hotel, Mesquite, Nevada
- Saturday, all day; root beer floats, noon to 2 p.m. | St. George Heritage Day | Admission: Free | Location: Various St. George locations; Root Beer Floats at Social Hall, 212 N. Main St., St. George
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Art Cowles | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Marty Warburton and Home Girls | Admission: Free | Location: Community Presbyterian Church, 2279 N. Wedgewood Lane, Cedar City
- Friday, 8-11 p.m. | Curtis Wardle and Misty Frampton | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Curtis Wardle Music | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | Scott Ibex | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | The Body Rampant | Admission: $5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Saturday, 7-10 p.m. | Parowan Birthday Ball | Admission: Free; photos, $10-$15 | Location: Iron County Fair Building, Parowan
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5; with lesson, $6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City
Outdoor/active
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | St. George Half Marathon | Admission: Spectators free | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Triple Crown Rail Jam | Admission: $10 | Location: Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 10:15 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Hwy. 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday-Monday, times vary | Chubby Biker Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George
- Monday, Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day, All day | National Parks Fee Free Day | Admission: Free | Location: Various National Parks and Monuments
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnewsCopyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.