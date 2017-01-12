Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A man was killed in a head-on collision on state Route 59 near Hildale, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A two-car collision during heavy rainfall left one Washington City man dead and another injured near Hildale Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the 11:40 a.m. crash that occurred near milepost 7 on state Route 59 on a stretch of highway between Hildale and Apple Valley, according to a statement released by Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce Thursday evening.

Nathan Boon, a 43-year-old man from Washington City, died from injuries sustained in the crash, while another man was transported by ambulance to Dixie Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Boon was heading west on SR-59 in a silver Toyota Yaris when he lost control of his vehicle and spun into the eastbound lane.

A man driving a black Ford Escape traveling eastbound hit the Toyota as it crossed into his lane of travel, striking the Ford on the passenger side of the vehicle. Boon died at the scene, according to the UHP statement.

The severity of the impact destroyed both vehicles. Authorities closed both lanes of traffic so emergency personnel could tend to the injured.

SR-59 was completely closed in both directions and eastbound traffic was backed up for more than a mile while authorities cleared the crash scene, according to one witness.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but speed is believed to be a factor. Officers do not suspect that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, according to the UHP.

The Utah Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Hildale/Colorado City Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

