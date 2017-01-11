Bicycle vs. car; cyclist taken to hospital

Written by Ric Wayman
January 11, 2017
A St. George police officer wheels a bicycle off the sidewalk after a car hit it on 100 South Wednesday afternoon. St. George, Utah, Jan. 11, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A bicyclist was struck by a car pulling out of a driveway Wednesday morning, necessitating an unexpected trip to the hospital.

A bicycle sits in the parking lot with its wheel damaged after a collision Wednesday on 100 South. St. George, Utah, Jan. 11, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News
The incident happened just before noon at the University Plaza on 100 South. St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said the driver of the car was looking, but did not see the bicyclist.

“(The driver) was coming out of the parking lot waiting to turn right,” Hale said, “He was looking to his left for oncoming traffic, saw it was clear, started to turn right (and) did not notice the bicyclist coming down the sidewalk.”

The car hit the bicycle and knocked the rider to the ground. Hale said that by the time he arrived, the cyclist had been treated and loaded in the ambulance ready to be transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George.

“He complained of head pain, right shoulder pain and right side rib pain,” Hale said in a later interview. “He’s fine. He was talking to me. He’s awake.”

Hale said the driver of the car was issued a citation for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

