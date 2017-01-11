Rockfalls, mudslides close trails in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE — Visitors to Zion National Park are warned to stay out of the Lower Emerald Pool Trail and Sand Beach Trail area because of rockfalls, mudslides and other dangerous conditions, park officials said Wednesday.

Both trails are impassable and unsafe for hikers. Park officials have closed the trails until further notice, according to John Marciano, Zion National Park spokesman.

Recent winter weather, snow, ice and rain have caused several rock and debris slides along the Lower Emerald Pool Trail and river undercutting on the Sand Bench Trail, between the Lodge and Court of the Patriarchs.