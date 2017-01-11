James the Mormon brings the beats for gigantic benefit concert

James the Mormon performs on stage during one of his concerts, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of James the Mormon, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Burke Orthodontics, St. George Kids Dental and the Oral and Facial Surgery Institute are giving St. George something extra to smile about Feb. 11 when they bring entertainment artist James the Mormon to town for a gigantic benefit concert.

Organizers hope to “shut down St. George” in the concert that they hope all of the community will attend. It is a family-friendly event with proceeds benefiting a young man from the community who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer.

Evan Moss was a former student at Desert Hills High School. He played sports and was well-known and well-liked, said Jessica Bohacek, director of marketing for Burke Orthodontics.

For months, Moss had been sick with a bad cough, Bohacek said, adding that doctors told him he had pneumonia. But in September 2016, one day after his 21st birthday, Moss was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

The diagnosis was hard on everyone, especially his family and friends, Bohacek said. Moss is undergoing treatment for the cancer and proceeds from the concert will go toward helping with medical expenses.

Moss’s journey is being chronicled in a blog entitled “Everyone for Evan.”

Many people have asked why an orthodontist, oral surgeon, and pediatric dentists want to sponsor a benefit concert.

“We love James the Mormon,” Bohacek said, “and we want to do something for the community and something that will have a big impact on Evan’s family.”

Bohacek added that it is part of their mission to help make the community they live and work in a better place.

The concert will take place Feb. 11 in the Desert Hills High School football stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will start at 7 p.m.

DJ Marcus Wing and Kalamity and Kaos dancers will open the show. Several of the community’s favorite food trucks will be on site so guests can purchase food prior to the concert.

Tickets are available online for $5 per person or $20 for a family of six. Advance ticket purchasers will be given a wristband that can be picked up on site the day of the event starting at 6 p.m. All seating is general admission.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate the day of the event. Day-of tickets will be $8.

“It’s going to be the biggest party,” Bohacek said, “just a huge family-friendly, awesome event.”

Event details

What: James the Mormon Benefit Concert.

When: Feb. 11, doors at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m.

Where: Desert Hills High School football stadium, 828 E. Desert Hills Drive, St. George.

Cost: Early bird, $5 (per person); $20 (family of 6); at the gate, $8 (per person).

Purchase tickets: Online or at the gate on the day of the concert.

Additional information: All advance-ticket purchasers can pick up their wristbands at the event starting at 6 p.m. the day of the concert.

Resources: James the Mormon | Everyone for Evan

