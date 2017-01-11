Dr. Robert D. Pearson

Canyon View - Ears, Nose & Throat

Dr. Robert D Pearson is a native of Cedar City, Utah. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from Southern Utah State College (SUSC). He attended medical school at the University of Utah, graduating in 1994. He completed a one year general surgery internship at St. Joseph hospital in Denver, Colorado (1995-96), after which he completed specialty residency training in Otolaryngology, Head & Neck Surgery at the University of Colorado in 1999.