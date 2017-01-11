Jackson McArthur

December 30, 2016 — December 31, 2016

Our beautiful baby boy Jackson returned to his Heavenly Father after just a short time here on this earth. His perfect spirit was born Dec. 30, 2016, but needed to return home just a short 24 hours later. Held by his loving mother and father, he quietly passed away Dec. 31, 2016. He was surrounded by family and those who love him. He will be greatly missed by those who were touched by his gentle spirit and will never be forgotten.

Survived by his parents, Jace and Brooke; grandparents, Howard and Michelle Harmer, Sam and Gai McArthur; great-grandparents, Robert and Catherine Pedersen, Cora-Beth Harmer, Cleopha LeBaron; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Roy Howard Harmer II, John LeBaron, Eldon and Denise McArthur; great-uncle, David Pedersen.

Funeral services

The family will be holding a private memorial service.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his guestbook at www.spilsburymorturay.com.