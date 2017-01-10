$50,000 bail set for man who allegedly sexually abused 12-year-old girl

Stock Image | St. George / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – An Enoch man is facing several felony sex charges related to a minor victim following an investigation that led police to find child pornography in his home and iPod.

Enoch Police arrested Theodore Calvin Wolf Fletcher, 20, Dec. 21 on allegations he had sexually abused a 12-year-old female.

Fletcher was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 cash-only bail.

He is facing two first-degree felonies for rape of a child and aggravated sex abuse of a child. He is also looking at a second-degree felony for sexual exploitation of a minor and a third-degree felony for dealing in material harmful to a minor.

According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court, the victim disclosed to authorities during an interview at the Children’s Justice Center Dec. 21 that Fletcher had had sexual contact with her during the summer.

At that time, the suspect reportedly made her remove her clothing and watch pornography with him, she said.

Court documents detail the alleged sexual activity that included inappropriate touching. Fletcher also tried to have sex with her however, “she pushed him away.”

The victim told authorities Fletcher took pictures of her while she was naked and “made her pose in sexual positions,” according to the court record.

Enoch police later interviewed Fletcher who corroborated the victim’s statement.

A further investigation by police that included a search warrant for Fletcher’s residence and electronics found more than 50 sheets of printed photos containing animated pictures of minors performing various sexual acts, Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames.

There were also two pictures of the same type of material on one of his iPods. Fletcher allegedly used the iPod to take the nude photos of the victim but told police he immediately deleted them afterwards.

