Firefighters arrive to find man’s legs on fire

SANTA CLARA — A Santa Clara man was taken to the hospital Tuesday after his legs caught on fire in his home on Canyon View Drive.

“We were dispatched to a structure fire,” Santa Clara Fire Department Chief Dan Nelson said. “While en route we were notified there was a gentleman on fire. The police department had extinguished the gentleman just before we arrived.”

The man appeared to be the homeowner, Nelson said.

”There was no further fire found in the house,” Nelson said. “He was transported to (Dixie Regional Medical Center) in St. George with very serious burns to his legs.”

Nelson later said the man had been flown to University Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Nelson said.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

