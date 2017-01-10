Red Cliffs campground closes for upgrades

Bureau of Land Management photo by Bob Wick, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The campground in the Red Cliffs Recreation Area closed Monday and will remain closed while the potable water system in the recreation area is upgraded.

The project will replace waterlines and add waterlines for additional hydrants.

Day-use visitors may park at the White Reef trailhead and walk in to use the trails in the campground area, but they must bring their own water. Vaulted toilets will remain open at the campground and trailhead.

The campground will reopen in the early spring, but water will not be available in the campground until the entire water system is replaced, at this point tentative slated for March.

