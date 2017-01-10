National parks to waive entrance fee on MLK holiday

ST. GEORGE — National parks around the country will waive entrance fees for all visitors Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is the first of 10 fee-free days at national parks in 2017.
Other fee-free days in the nation’s national parks this year are:
- Feb. 20: Presidents’ Day
- April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week
- Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday
- Sept. 30: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend
In Utah, the national parks to waive entrance fees on these dates in 2017 include:
- Arches National Park
- Bryce Canyon National Park
- Canyonlands National Park
- Capitol Reef National Park
- Cedar Breaks National Monument
- Dinosaur National Monument
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
- Golden Spike National Historic Site
- Natural Bridges National Monument
- Zion National Park.
In Arizona, participating national parks include:
- Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
- Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
- Grand Canyon National Park
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area
- Pipe Spring National Monument.
In Nevada, the participating national parks include Death Valley National Park and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
Fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources.
In addition to fee-free days, the Every Kid in a Park program provides all fourth grade students with a free annual pass to national park sites. Active duty military and citizens with a permanent disability also have free access to national park sites.
Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions.
Park entrance stations will have Interagency Senior and Annual Passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Jan. 16 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.
