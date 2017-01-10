National parks to waive entrance fee on MLK holiday

Images courtesy of the National Park Service, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — National parks around the country will waive entrance fees for all visitors Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This is the first of 10 fee-free days at national parks in 2017.

Other fee-free days in the nation’s national parks this year are:

Feb. 20: Presidents’ Day

April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

Aug. 25: National Park Service Birthday

Sept. 30: National Public Lands Day

Nov. 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

In Utah, the national parks to waive entrance fees on these dates in 2017 include:

Arches National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

Canyonlands National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Cedar Breaks National Monument

Dinosaur National Monument

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Golden Spike National Historic Site

Natural Bridges National Monument

Zion National Park.

In Arizona, participating national parks include:

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Grand Canyon National Park

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Pipe Spring National Monument.

In Nevada, the participating national parks include Death Valley National Park and Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Fee-free days give more families opportunities to visit national park sites and enjoy our country’s historical, cultural and natural resources.

In addition to fee-free days, the Every Kid in a Park program provides all fourth grade students with a free annual pass to national park sites. Active duty military and citizens with a permanent disability also have free access to national park sites.

Park visitors are reminded that the fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions.

Park entrance stations will have Interagency Senior and Annual Passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond Jan. 16 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews