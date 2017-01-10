‘Farm Conference’ aimed at farmers, educators, local-food advocates

Stock image | Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — A conference addressing issues facing modern farmers and local-food advocates in Southern Utah will be held Friday and Saturday at the Southwest Applied Technology College campus in Cedar City.

A production of Red Acre Center for Food and Agriculture, the “Farm Conference” is aimed at farmers, educators, entrepreneurs, chefs, advocates and grocers to engage in conversations, workshops, activities, farm tours and share organic meals.

Keynote speakers include Bruno Follador on soil, culture and human responsibility and Daniel Salatin on building a forever-home. Salatin and Follador will speak several times throughout the conference on a variety of other topics.

In addition to Follador and Salatin, other speakers will be in attendance as well discussing topics such as farming economy, market displays, principle-driven food production, labor and interns, pastured poultry and composting.

A film by Salatin, “Polyfaces: A World of Many Choices,” will be screened Friday evening. The film examines the Salatin family’s unique farming practices.

A dinner will be served Friday evening, as well as breakfast and lunch Saturday. All of the meals will feature organic, locally produced food.

An optional farm tour will be provided prior to the start of the event Friday. Guests are encouraged to dress warmly and wear proper footwear for rugged farm terrain in an area that is not accessible to wheelchairs.

More information can be found at the Farm Conference website.

Event details

What: “Farm Conference”

When: Jan. 13-14 | Conference starts Friday at 4 p.m.

Where: Southwest Applied Technology College, 757 W. 800 South, Cedar City.

Cost: Package prices vary – see registration website.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.