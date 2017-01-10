Dr. William Plumb

Plumb Dental

Dr Plumb attended New York State University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, and later worked as an associate in western New York where he was featured as one of the top 50 Healthcare Providers by Buffalo Business First. He currently resides in St. George with his wife Kari and their 4 children.

plumbdental.com 435.673.9606
27 West 100 South