Duston Hunting

November 24, 1964 — January 6, 2017

Duston Loy Hunting, age 52, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Cedar City, Utah. He was born Nov. 24, 1964, in Safford, Arizona, to Burl and Yula Sue Whipple Hunting. Duston married Amy Pinwell March 10, 2006. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2011.

Duston was born in Safford and shortly thereafter the family moved to Utah. He has lived in Enterprise, DI Ranch and Beryl. He graduated from Enterprise High School class of 1983. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines and served his country. He received an honorable discharge in April 1988.

Following his discharge from the military, Duston returned home to Beryl, Utah. He worked throughout the Beryl Desert as a welder fabricator. He worked for Gardner Bro’s Drilling for the past 30 years.

Duston enjoyed family get-togethers, NASCAR, the outdoors, keeping up on current events and music. He was talented playing the guitar and singing. Duston was the family peace maker. He was very kind and gentle. Little kids loved him, especially his children and grandchildren. Duston was a hard worker, always helping his fellow man and especially his mother, Yula.

He will be dearly missed by his friends and family.

Surviving family include his mother, Yula Sue Hunting, of Beryl, Utah; stepdaughters Bobbi and Samantha; grandchildren Isaac, Raylayne, Alexus and Corie; siblings Clinton L. (Bobbi) Hunting, Tressa Beckstead, Venna Sue (Jeff) Briggs, Lance (Sherrie) Hunting, James Ferrol Hunting, Naomi Le Hunting and Shawnee (Justin) Rollins; and sister-in-law, Leigh Hunting. He is preceded in death by his wife, Amy; father, Burl Hunting; and brother, Matthew Hunting.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the New Castle Ward Chapel, New Castle, Utah.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the chapel.

Interment will take place in the Beryl Cemetery, Beryl, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign his guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.