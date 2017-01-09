Have you seen this person? Police seek help in finding missing Colorado woman

ST. GEORGE – Police are asking if anyone has seen a missing Colorado woman in the St. George area recently.

Cecelia Heitman, 57, of Aurora, Colorado, was reported missing Dec. 29, 2016, and is currently categorized as an at-risk missing person, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The Aurora Police contacted the St. George Police after learning Heitman’s bank card had been used recently in St. George and Washington City, St. George Police officer Lona Trombley said.

Her card was used at the J.C. Penney at the Red Cliffs Mall in St. George on Friday, Trombley said.

Unfortunately the police were unable to retrieve any video footage showing who used the card at the St. George location.

Washington City Police confirmed they were contacted by the Aurora Police Department concerning the missing person.

Heitman was last seen Dec. 29, 2016, at 11:30 a.m. when her daughter left for work. Heitman did not take her phone or medications with her when she disappeared. She is described as experiencing epilepsy and asthma.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Heitman is asked to called the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.

Description of Heitman

Name: Cecelia Heitman

Age: 57

Height: 5′ 3″

Weight: 135 pounds

Hair color: Grey

Eye color: Blue

Heitman is believed to be wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans or gray sweat pants and gray shoes, according to Aurora Police. She should also be using a purple walker.

