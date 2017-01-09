LiVeWell Center lectures; from active aging to finding Zen

Photo courtesy of Intermountain Healthcare LiVe Well Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – With a focus on helping residents live the healthiest lives possible, the Intermountain Healthcare LiVe Well Center in St. George is kicking off the next series of weekly educational lectures focused on nutrition, finances, skin care and more. The series begins Friday and continues through March 24.

These lectures – as well as the Intermountain LiVe Well Centers in general – encourage people to make healthy lifestyle choices such as exercise and nutrition to not only prevent disease but increase energy.

The centers offer comprehensive lifestyle assessments, fitness testing and counseling to motivate, educate and inspire. To learn more about the Intermountain Healthcare’s LiVe Well Centers, go to their website.

The free lectures are scheduled for Fridays from 10-11 a.m. on the first floor of the Select Health Auditorium, located at 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, just south of the River Road hospital campus.

Scheduled lectures

Jan. 13 – “How to Reduce Your Risk of a Car Crash” by Spencer Anderson, DC, BCA.

Jan. 20 – “Inside the Brain” by Laura Owen-Keirstead, Alzheimer’s Association.

Jan. 27 – “How to Keep Your Brain Engaged: Dementia, Cognitive Decline and Aging” by Keith Darrow, PhD, CCC-A.

Feb. 3 – “Eating Clean – What Does it Mean?” by Christie Benton, registered dietitian.

Feb. 10 – “Overcoming Fitness Barriers” by Tiffany Gust, exercise specialist.

Feb. 17 – “Pass it on…Scams Up-Date” by Karen McMullin, Utah Division of Securities.

Feb. 24 – No lecture.

March 3 – “How to Prepare to Travel” by Drs. Joan and Larry Eggert.

March 10 – “Estate Planning: Issues and Tips” by Matt Ekins, attorney.

March 17 – “Unplug and Dive In: Exploring Mindfulness” by Hannah Rothlin, MA-Kinesiology.

March 24 – “”Memory Strategies” by Kelli Charleton, Center for Active Aging.

