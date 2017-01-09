Rear-end crash sends baby to hospital

A Pontiac Vibe is damaged after its driver rear-ended another car, Red Cliffs Drive, St. George, Utah, Jan. 9, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A rear-end collision on Red Cliffs Drive resulted in minor injuries and sent a baby to the hospital Monday evening.

St. George Police were dispatched to the intersection of Red Cliffs Drive and 2450 East on a report of a collision at approximately 5:13 p.m.

The driver of a 2006 Ford Escape westbound on Red Cliffs Drive was waiting at the intersection’s red light when the driver of a 2005 Pontiac Vibe, also westbound in the same lane, hit the Ford from behind, St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

“The driver said she was driving and the sun was in her eyes and didn’t even notice the car was stopped until she hit it,” Hale said.

The driver of the Ford, a man in his mid-20s, complained of minor back pain but declined treatment. The driver’s 1-year-old son, who was buckled into his car seat properly, was sent to the hospital as a precautionary measure to have the child checked out, Hale said. The child’s mother was also in the car; she did not complain of injuries but rode in the ambulance with her young son to the hospital.

None of the three occupants of the Pontiac reported any injuries.

“At this time of night the sun was setting in that direction and so I understand what she was saying,” Hale said of the Pontiac’s driver’s explanation for the crash, a young female college student. She was cited for following too close.

The Pontiac sustained heavy front-end damage, including a torn-off bumper cover and bent hood. The Ford’s rear end was damaged, its bumper appearing to have taken the brunt of the collision. Both vehicles were towed.

Gold Cross Ambulance and an engine from St. George Fire also responded to the incident.

