Author to share near-death experience, how to relieve stress, grief

ST. GEORGE – The International Association for Near Death Studies in partnership with local nonprofit organization Stress and Grief Relief Inc. has announced a discussion and book signing to be held Saturday at the Best Western Abbey Inn in St. George.

It’s a first for the organization in the St. George area, the nonprofit’s news release states, as the event will feature an interactive meeting including a discussion entitled “Near Death Experiences: How to Make Certain You Enjoy the Other Side When You Get There” led by author Dr. Joyce H. Brown, founder and president of Stress and Grief Relief.

The International Association for Near Death Studies is the informational and networking center in the field of near-death studies, the first organization in the world devoted to exploring near-death and similar experiences, according to the nonprofit’s news release.

Brown has been affiliated with the organization for over 20 years and will soon be heading a St. George branch as group leader. Over the years she has spoken at several IANDS events.

“The organization recognizes and honors all near-death and out-of-body experiences,” Brown said, according to the news release.”We create a space where people can come together to share, discuss and learn about their experiences in a supportive atmosphere.”

“To be able to share my own story through my book ‘God’s Heavenly Answers’ and speaking has truly made an impact on my readers and audience,” Brown said.

Lifesaving is the spirit Brown intends, the news release states.

“A near-death account with a life-saving impact – it is saving lives,” said Mark Victor Hansen, author of “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”

After her own experience, Brown was compelled to deeply evaluate what she had learned and what it meant.

Her experience was a revelation of God’s love, according to the news release. It gave Brown inspiration to write the book and address the age-old question, how does one make certain that they enjoy the other side when they get there?

Brown’s answer:

We all need to attain joy, love and happiness in this life. That’s how we build a retirement fund in Heaven. As the first book sold, people began to reach out to me expressing their revitalized desire to live – truly live. Their heartwarming stories of overcoming despair, attaining peace of mind and finding joy were overwhelmingly beautiful. I wanted to focus and share information, skills and strategies to create love in an unfair world, reduce stress with coping techniques that have immediate results, motivate others to live life to the fullest and find practical ways to obtain heavenly mercy and answers to prayers. And those comments have confirmed to me that I have done just what I set out to do. The more people I can share with the greater impact I have. For me, that is a big investment in my own retirement fund in Heaven.

As a result of her experience, Brown was inspired to help others and founded Stress and Grief Relief Inc. in 1999.

The organization is dedicated to preventing suicide and its causes: stress, depression, abuse, violence, and grief, its news release states. It aims to impact suicide rates in communities, provide hope to those in need, and to enhance the quality of life for those it supports. The organization aims to provide real-life solutions for at-risk individuals in crisis through programs, personal counseling, agency coordination and assistance with educational and support services.

Event details

What: Book signing and discussion about near-death experiences with author Dr. Joyce H. Brown.

When: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, 2-4 p.m.

Where: Best Western Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St., St George.

Cost: No charge | RSVP requested – email info@helpstopsuicide.org.

