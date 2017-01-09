Joyce VanErt

May 25, 1928 — January 6, 2017

Joyce Vawdrey VanErt, 88, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, at her home surrounded by family. She was born May 25, 1928, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to I.R. Vawdrey and Edna Atkinson. She married Jack Seegmiller in 1947 and they had five children together. She later married Clarence C. VanErt in 1977 at their home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Joyce was raised in Draper, Utah, until her early teens, after which she moved to St. George. She graduated from Dixie High, attended Dixie College, and went on to be self-employed for the better part of her life.

She was a strong and stubborn woman and would never let anyone beat her in cards. She loved her children and grandchildren and spent her life helping them on projects and sewing for them. She had amazing attention to detail and loved with her whole heart. But, if she didn’t yell at you, she didn’t love you. Just when she thought she couldn’t love more, she was blessed with great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her five children, Kent Seegmiller, Kim Seegmiller, Chad Seegmiller, Sonjia Vlassek and Larry Seegmiller; 11 grandchildren; and 9.5 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

She will be laid to rest in Bountiful, Utah. In accordance with her wishes, there will no services held.

