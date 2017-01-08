Teaching in China focus of next Dixie State ‘President’s Colleagues’ meeting

File photo: On the campus of Dixie State University, St. George, Utah, April 6, 2016 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Presenting “Aspects of Life in China and at Guangdong University,” Allen and Loni Hackworth will speak at the next “President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University” meeting.

The lecture is set to take place at noon on Monday in the Zion Room on the fifth floor of the Holland Centennial Commons on the Dixie State campus. Parking is available north of the Burns Arena and west of the Holland. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Using photographs, the Hackworths will speak about teaching freshmen and sophomores oral English at Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in Guangzhou, China. Guangzhou is China’s third largest city and is a two-hour train ride from Hong Kong. In 2010, the couple joined 72 others to teach English in Chinese universities through a program sponsored by Brigham Young University.

Born in American Fork, Allen Hackworth graduated from Granite High School in Salt Lake City but spent most of his school years in St. Anthony, Idaho. After high school, he attended BYU for a year and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. The couple married after their sophomore year of college and soon finished their degrees at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Loni Hackworth’s birth city.

After a year of teaching in the public schools, the Hackworths returned to Idaho State University for graduate school. Allen Hackworth was then hired to teach at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. He taught English composition, literature and guitar for 33 years until he retired in 2002.

After being a full-time wife and mother, Loni Hackworth taught some classes at Ricks College and later was employed full time as a public school teacher in the Madison School District. Her favorite assignment in the district was serving as the librarian for a new middle school.

The President’s Colleagues of Dixie State University, established more than 20 years ago by former Dixie State President Dr. Douglas Alder, is a group of retired professors and other professionals who live mostly in the Washington County area.

