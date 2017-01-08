5-day ‘Arts to Zion’ tour aims to dazzle art enthusiasts

An artist creates an original work for a previous "Arts to Zion" event, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Arts to Zion, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A five-day “Arts to Zion” art and studio tour launches Thursday in Southern Utah. One of the largest visual art events of the year, the tour offers an up-close introduction to fine artists and their work processes at more than 20 studio and gallery locations throughout the region.

This year, more than 60 artists are expected to participate in the tour, taking art enthusiasts through dozens of locations including galleries, museums and artist studios for the purpose of viewing art and interacting with featured artists.

Locations are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily with special events in participating communities. Featured hubs include St. George, Springdale, Kayenta Art Village in Ivins and Silver Reef in Leeds.

“The tour circuit is designed to connect the various artist hubs throughout Southern Utah and to offer a unique opportunity for participants to observe and interact with artists, learn about their creative processes, and to be enriched and inspired,” Bobbi Wan-kier, Arts to Zion founder and board chair said. “We are thrilled that nearly all of the galleries in Washington County are participating, making this year’s tour a lively opportunity for art enthusiasts.”

Pairing live music and festivities lends to this year’s theme, “The Sounds of Art.”

Thursday, 7-10 p.m., in St. George: Opening night celebrates Dixie State University art students along with live jazz at The Roene B. DiFiore Center for Arts and Education, 307 N. Main St.

Friday. 6-9 p.m., in St. George: Art on Main/St. George Gallery Stroll on Main Street.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (tours), 4-8 p.m. festivities in Springdale: After-tour festivities include live music and a gallery stroll. Appetizers will be served to ticket holders at 9EAST, Café Soleil and Zion Brew Pub.

Jan. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Ivins: Fine art and music walk at Kayenta Art Village, 851 Coyote Gulch Court.

Jan. 16, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in Silver Reef near Leeds: Silver Reef Museum will offer plein air artists and live music as well as musicians and authors signings books about the region’s history.

“Each special event adds a festive, cultural element to the tour,” Melynda Thorpe, tour publicity manager and Arts to Zion board member said. “We hope all art enthusiasts, students and appreciators will step out and take advantage of this significant opportunity to support local artists and experience first-hand the enrichment that art and music add to our lives and communities.”

Tickets to the tour are $10 and may be purchased at various locations throughout the county, listed under event details below.

Tickets are required for the full tour experience and include a punch card marked by visiting tour locations. Completed punch cards qualify ticket holders for prize drawings, including overnight stays at area hotels including Crescent Moon Inn in Kayenta or Best Western Coral Hills in St. George.

The tour map and a schedule of events is available online at artstozion.com.

Each participating artist contributes a piece of their work for sale or silent auction. The works will be on display at Gallery 35. Auction and sale items close Jan. 16 at 3 p.m.

Event details

What: Arts to Zion art and studio tour.

When: Thursday, Jan. 12-Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with evening events as indicated in the report above.

Where: Various museums, galleries and artist studios throughout Washington County with hubs in St. George, Kayenta, Leeds and Springdale.

Cost: $10.

Purchase tickets: Gallery 35, 35 N. Main St., St. George; Juniper Sky Gallery at Kayenta Art Village; Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and Springdale Visitor Center, 1101 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.

Arts to Zion: Website | Facebook.

About Arts to Zion

Arts to Zion is an arts advocacy organization established in 2012, committed to providing experiential art events within Southern Utah that are both arts-centered and culturally-based. This year celebrates the tour’s sixth consecutive year. All operations, administration and supplies for the tour are supported by ticket sales and a portion of auction proceeds.

The purpose of Arts to Zion is to facilitate plein air events, studio tours, and cultural events such as historical lectures, musical performances, literary events, and arts-related film screenings. The organization also aims to make cultural events accessible to the local community and tourists by providing maps, online services, recommending museums and providing gallery display opportunities for local artists. The Arts to Zion Showcase/Gallery 35 is located in the heart of Historic Downtown St. George.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews