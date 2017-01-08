Driver killed instantly in 3-vehicle crash in 2nd state highway fatality of 2017

A woman dies after silver Hyundai crosses median on SR-91 into oncoming traffic Satrday evening, Box Elder County, Utah, Jan. 7, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News.

ST. GEORGE — A Logan woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Mantua in Box Elder County Saturday evening on SR-91 after a driver crossed over into oncoming traffic.

According to a statement released by the Utah Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. near mile post 5 on SR-91, an area between Mantua and Brigham City.

The driver of a silver Hyundai traveling southwest crossed into the median that was lightly covered in slush and lost control of the vehicle. The Hyundai then crossed over into the northeast lanes where it clipped the back corner of a red Chevrolet.

The Chevrolet spun out after impact across the southwest lanes of traffic before the car came to rest in an emergency lane.

The Hyundai continued across the northeast lanes, where it hit a Honda near the driver’s door. The woman driving the Honda died instantly. The 20-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The two occupants of the Chevy reported they were uninjured. The 32-year-old Logan man driving the Hyundai was also unharmed in the crash.

All occupants appeared to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and no indications of impairment were present.

Temporary lane closures were reported, and all lanes of travel were damp but clear of slush at the time of the crash, with light slush reported in the median area only.

This crash comes as the second state highway fatality of the year just four days after the first when a man was killed in a head-on collision on SR-18 Monday evening near Enterprise, as reported by St. George News Reporter Joseph Witham.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

