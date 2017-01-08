News short: Good Samaritan pulls driver from burning car following crash

Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An injured driver was pulled from a burning vehicle on Telegraph Street after an early morning crash Sunday left the man unable to free himself. The driver, who was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center, was later arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Just after 1 a.m. Washington City police and emergency personnel were dispatched to a reported single-car crash near 132 W. Telegraph St. that resulted in the red passenger car catching on fire, Washington City Police Public Information Officer Ed Kantor said.

A passerby that that witnessed the crash rushed over to the burning vehicle in the middle of the roadway and pulled the driver out, Kantor said. Minutes later, Washington City firefighters were on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze while EMTs tended to the driver. The man was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center for evaluation at that point, Kantor said.

Officers determined that the man was traveling east on W. Telegraph Street and veered into the median of the roadway, striking a large planter box. The impact caused the car to catch on fire and trapped the driver inside.

The car was extensively damaged and towed from the scene.

Officers followed up at Dixie Regional Medical Center where the driver was being treated and, after a preliminary investigation, placed the man under arrest for suspicion of DUI. After he was medically cleared, officers transported and booked him into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Washington City Police Department, Washington City Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded. Officers from the St. George Police Department responded and assisted with the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

