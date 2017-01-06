Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a mentally disabled woman

Stock photo | St. George/Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – A Cedar City man is in jail after he allegedly admitted to sexually abusing a mentally disabled woman.

George Owen Allred, 33, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges for forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

According to charging documents filed with 5th District Court, the alleged victim was living in a program house for mentally disabled individuals where Allred was employed at the time of the incident.

The alleged abuse occurred on July 10, 2013. That day the victim had gone on a day trip and at some point was in the program-owned van alone with Allred, who was driving.

The court documents state that when the two arrived back at the home the victim was “visibly upset” and “reported to staff members that she had been molested.”

She told employees Allred had pulled to the side of the road in Cedar City and had “put his hand up her shirt touching her bare breasts.” Allred was interviewed and denied the allegations.

The case was turned over to Adult Protective Services who took no action, according to the court documents.

On approximately Sept. 22, 2016, the program director contacted Cedar City Police after Allred, by then a former employee, had come into the office and admitted to having lied that day in 2013. Allred provided a written confession admitting he had touched the victim’s breasts as had been reported by her, documents state.

Detective Dustin Orton conducted an interview with the suspect Oct. 11, 2016. He initially lied to police, Orton stated in his written report.

“. . . but after some discussion admitted to touching (the victim’s) bare breast under her bra after asking her to lift her shirt demonstrating the act as well,” Orton wrote.

Allred told the detective he felt bad about having lied and for telling others that the victim had lied.

“George said he went to the program and admitted what had been done in an attempt to make it right,” court documents state.

The case was sent to the Iron County Attorney’s Office for review and was later assigned back to the detective to make an arrest. Allred met Orton at the police department where he was arrested and transported to the Iron County Correctional Facility. He has a $10,000 bail.

