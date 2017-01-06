Planners seeking public input for bike skills park project

Utah High School Cycling League state championship race, St. George, Utah, Oct. 24, 2015 | Photo by Ryan Snow, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – City planners are asking for the public’s input on a proposed bicycle skills park for St. George at a meeting next Tuesday.

“We’re attempting to get all the info we can next week,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said.

A bicycle skills park has been a community request for many years, though that request has ramped up over the last three years, Pike said, adding that the project has been identified as RAP tax funding priority.

According to the city’s website, the bicycle skills park is described as:

A bicycle skills park is a managed recreation facility that provides the opportunity for mountain bikers of different levels of experience to develop a range of skills including bike handling, balancing, jumping and turning. Common components may include a skills trail, pump tracks, flow trails, dirt jumps and more, built to create progressive skill development and challenge.

A possible location for the skills park could be in the Sand Hollow Wash area near the Sand Hollow Aquatics Center, Pike said, as the city already owns property in that area.

A public input meeting concerning the project will be held at the Dixie Center St. George Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 6-8 p.m. Planners from the city’s Leisure Services Department will be present to take comments and lead discussion.

The public can also fill out an online ‘Bike Park Survey‘ with their own recommendations. The survey will be available online until Jan. 31.

Event details

What: Bicycle skills park public input meeting.

When: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Where: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Dr, St George.

Admission: Free.

