Jean Ipson

September 12, 1923 — January 4, 2017

Jean Allen Ipson, age 93, was the last of 10 children born to Elijah Allen and Emma Pearl Neilson on Sept. 12, 1923. On Jan. 4, 2017, she was reunited with her family and eternal sweetheart.

Her early life was spent in Mesa, Arizona, except for a year spent in Prescott, Arizona, during her junior year in high school. She learned early in life the importance of respect and love for family and friends and understood easily how happiness can be enjoyed within a close-knit circle of loving family members and dedicated friendships. She remained in contact with many of her nieces, nephews and friends until her passing.

Upon graduating from Mesa High School, Arizona State University, and receiving her teaching certificate, she taught students the importance of caring for a physical body and maintaining good health in physical education classes.

During her first year of teaching Jean met and was sealed to Hyrum Madsen Ipson on June 3rd, 1947, in the Mesa, Arizona LDS Temple. They made their first home in Madsen’s hometown of Junction, Utah, and later moved to Richfield and St. George, Utah, while her husband served as a trooper and sergeant in the Utah Highway Patrol.

Family, friends and music captured much of her life’s interests. However, service in various organizations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, of which she was a devout member, was an area in which she excelled. She loved people, temple work, and served a family history mission in Los Angeles, California.

Jean is survived by her children: Carol Jean Nobis (Richard) of Santa Clara, Utah; Madalene Munford (Larry-deceased) of St. George, Utah; Hyrum Allen Ipson (Debbie) of Broomfield, Colorado; Donald Kay Ipson (Debbie) of Junction, Utah; Diane Fullmer of St. George, Utah; and Ross Elijah Ipson (Cheryl) of American Fork, Utah. She also had a stillborn daughter they named Thora Ann. Her posterity includes 31 beautiful grandchildren and 44 delightful great-grandchildren.

Her family would like to express their appreciation for all the kind and tender acts of service and medical attention given by Applegate Home Health Care personnel and to the medical and professional staff at The Meadows Retirement Center. Thank you for everything you have done to make our mother’s life beautiful and fulfilled.

Funeral services

Visitations will be at held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday , prior to services, from 9-9:45 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

A celebration of Jean's life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at 10 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary.

at Metcalf Mortuary. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.

