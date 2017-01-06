Woman escapes serious injury after rolling SUV on snowy interstate

A Honda CRV lies on its side after rolling in icy conditions on Interstate 15, Washington County, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A woman rolled her SUV after sliding on the slick, snow-covered surface of Interstate 15 Thursday night.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of the rollover on Interstate 15 near mile post 17 at approximately 10:51 p.m.

The woman was northbound in a silver Honda CRV when she hit some ice and lost control of the SUV, causing her vehicle to leave the roadway and roll, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brock Bentley said.

The car apparently rolled several times and spun 180 degrees, coming to rest on its side facing south. The woman was the only occupant of the SUV and was reportedly trapped in the vehicle before emergency personnel arrived and extricated her.

She was examined by responding medical personnel and was cleared with just bumps and bruises, Bentley said.

“She’s very lucky that she wasn’t injured rolling that many times,” Bentley said, “and obviously the condition of the vehicle, that could have been a whole lot worse.”

The Honda was severely damaged, its rear end crushed and several of its windows broken and shattered. Airbags deployed throughout the SUV, including the rear and side curtains.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper investigating the incident noted that the trajectory of the SUV had narrowly missed smashing into several large rocks as it rolled.

A few pieces of the car, including its bumper cover, lay detached among the snow-laced sagebrush.

The rollover occurred during heavy snowfall, with slush covering the entire shoulder.

Washington City Fire and Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

