Film Fanatics: ‘A Monster Calls’ and ‘Lion’

REVIEW — On this episode of Film Fanatics, Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast share their thoughts on two films that are as heartbreaking as they are inspirational.

In “A Monster Calls,” “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible” director J.A. Bayona brings Patrick Ness’ novel to life in the form of this fantasy-tinged drama about a young boy who summons a monster to aid him in navigating through an immensely difficult childhood. Does this emotionally charged movie answer the call?

In the harrowing true story “Lion,” a 5-year-old boy is separated from his brother and finds himself struggling to survive on the congested streets of Calcutta, and this is only the beginning of this young man’s incredible journey. Does this “Lion” roar?

