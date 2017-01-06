Film Fanatics: ‘A Monster Calls’ and ‘Lion’

Written by Film Fanatics
January 6, 2017

REVIEW — On this episode of Film Fanatics, Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast share their thoughts on two films that are as heartbreaking as they are inspirational.

In “A Monster Calls,” “The Orphanage” and “The Impossible” director J.A. Bayona brings Patrick Ness’ novel to life in the form of this fantasy-tinged drama about a young boy who summons a monster to aid him in navigating through an immensely difficult childhood. Does this emotionally charged movie answer the call?

In the harrowing true story “Lion,” a 5-year-old boy is separated from his brother and finds himself struggling to survive on the congested streets of Calcutta, and this is only the beginning of this young man’s incredible journey. Does this “Lion” roar?

Click  play-arrow above to play. 

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Film Fanatics Co-hosts Bruce Bennett and Adam Mast have a long history of published movie reviews in Southern Utah, Bennett with The Spectrum and Mast with The Independent, before joining up with St. George News to launch the "Film Fanatics" show in November 2015. The seasoned critics also maintain film-themed websites, Bennett's at madaboutmovies.org and Mast's at cinemast.net. Both are residents of St. George, married with children, and involved in a variety of film and theater-related endeavors in the area. Mast puts on "The Guerilla Filmmaking Challenge" for local filmmakers annually as well as the "Horror-Fest." Bennett teaches communication and film studies at Dixie State University.

Posted in Film Fanatics, Opinion / ShowsTagged , , ,

Leave a Reply