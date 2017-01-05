Girls basketball: A snowy split in final tuneups before region play

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – On a night when a blizzard hit most of central and southern Utah, two out of the three games scheduled for Region 9 teams were still played. The only exception was Hurricane. The other two teams split in their final tuneups before region play. Below are game summaries of Thursday night’s games:

Cedar 49, Richfield 47 (F/2 OT)

The Lady Reds broke open a tight game in the third quarter, but could not maintain the lead as Richfield clawed back to tie the game and send it into overtime.

In the extra sessions, both teams put up big numbers, but it was Cedar who scored last. Carly Davis went to the line with less than a minute to play and swished two free throws. The Lady Reds then got a stop at the other end to preserve the victory.

Davis led the team with 16 points and nine rebounds. Dream Weaver scored 14. Lindsey Robinson had 13 points and eight rebounds. Japrix Weaver led the team with four assists and three steals. Emma Jones scored a game high 17 points for the Lady Wildcats.

Cedar improves to 9-2 and will begin region play on Tuesday by hosting preseason favorite Desert Hills. The loss snaps a seven-game win streak for Richfield. The Lady Wildcats fall to 11-2.

Enterprise 48, Snow Canyon 25

The Lady Wolves jumped out early on Snow Canyon, capturing a double-digit lead in the first quarter, 12-2, and adding to the lead with a 21-8 advantage at halftime. The teams played even in the second half, allowing Enterprise to take the win.

“The first half was terrible,” said Snow Canyon head coach Dan Roden. “We were weak, turned the ball over, and couldn’t hit a shot. They are a well-coached team, and they kicked our butt. Second half was better, but we have to learn how to play a complete game.”

Individually, Jasmine Lealao scored 11 points for the Lady Warriors. Tylei Jensen added eight.

Enterprise improves to 7-4 while the Lady Warriors fall to 7-4. Up next for Snow Canyon is the first game of region action. The Warriors will host Pine View on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

North Sanpete at Hurricane (cancelled due to weather)

