Prep wrestling: DH dominates SC; Cedar wins ‘Battle of the Bell’

ST. GEORGE – Region 9 wrestling jump-started the second half of the season with three dual matches Thursday night. Desert Hills visited Snow Canyon and came away with a dominant win, while Cedar captured the “Battle of the Bell” and Hurricane defended its home mats with a big win over Pine View.

At Snow Canyon, Desert Hills won nine out of 14 weight classes, four of the wins on pins, and beat Snow Canyon 45-24.

Ryker Boyce continued his phenomenal season by pinning Caleb Leavitt at 106-pounds, while the Thunder also got pins from Brody Finlinson at 113 over Kaden White, Brady Jones at 152 over Caleb Bayardo and Byron Anderson at 182 over Rhett Boatright.

Chance Bundy won by forfeit at 145 and Desert Hills got decision victories by Nate Olson at 120 (15-5 over Daxton Edwards), Zayden Rowley at 132 (7-3 over Aiden Lund), Kayden Ricks at 160 (6-4 over Devon Leavitt) and Liam Williams at 170 (19-3 over Marcus Esparza).

Snow Canyon got pins from Colton Davis at 126 (over Dalton Petty), Tanner Nelson at 195 (over Koa Afualo) and Chris Stoddard at 220 (over Brandon Anderson). The Warriors who won on decisions were Tanner Wilde at 138 (10-4 over Peyton Pace) and Tui Kanosh at 285 (6-5 over Enoka Fuailetolo).

Meanwhile, Cedar beat Dixie up at CHS by a score of 53-30, with the Redmen recording pins in five weight classes. Winners by pin for Cedar were Dyllon Arenivar at 113, Carlso Jimenez at 132, Tyson Roundy at 138, Mike Anker at 152 and Nate Ellis at 220.

Cedar also got decision wins by Michael Wolf at 106, Caleb Weaver at 120 and Quaid Murray at 195.

Dixie got pins from Hobbs Nyberg (160), Jasen Longmore (170) and Brogan Byle (285).

Hurricane beat Pine View 54-19 with Scott Shaw, Caleb Armstrong, Caden Armstrong, Treyson Abbott, Robert Bennett, John LeBaron and Gavin Atkinson all getting wins for the Tigers.

