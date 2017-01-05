Dixie State blows out Academy of Art for fourth straight

File photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. – Dixie State finally got a win in conference that did not go down to the wire. The Trailblazersd got a 20-point lead late in the first half and pushed that lead to as high as 28 points before settling for the 73-48 victory over Academy of Art at Kezar Pavilion Thursday night.

The Urban Knights pulled to within one point early at 9-8 with 15:06 to play. They would not get that close again. Trevor Hill nailed a 3-pointer to ignite a 10-0 run. Brandon Simister’s 3-pointer with 12:30 to play ended the run and gave DSU its first double-digit lead 19-8 with 12:30 remaining in the first half.

AAU would match the Blazers play over the next few minutes, but Simister’s trey with 4:43 remaining pushed the lead to 16 points, 34-18. Marcus Bradley ended DSU’s scoring in the first half with a bucket and a three-point play. The Blazers lead at the half was 43-25.

Out of the locker room, the Blazers scored the first eight points. In short order, the lead was 51-25 with less than three minutes gone. The offensive strategy seemed to be pounding the ball inside and letting Bradley and Austin Montgomery work their magic with the occasional dish back out to Simister for a 3-pointer.

Kyle Bingham joined Wade Miller as Blazers who saw their first action of the season. The injury to starting post Joshua Fuller opened up playing time for subs further down the bench.

Dixie State head coach Jon Judkins played everyone who dressed. And with the exception of Miller, everyone scored. Dixie State maintained its lead above 20 points the rest of the game.

“We have three games in six days,” said Judkins. “So we got a lot of people in. Our starters and key players got some rest. And guys who have really stepped up in practice and have improved through the season got some playing time tonight.”

As a team, Dixie State outshot the Urban Knights 50-25 percent. The Blazers outrebounded AAU 46-31. The Blazers also outscored the home team 42-26 in the paint. DSU overturned recent foul-shooting woes by hitting 12 of 14 at the stripe for 86 percent.

Individually for the Blazers, Simister and Montgomery led the team with 12 points apiece. Bradley scored 11. Quincy Mathews led the team with seven rebounds. Trevor Hill led the team with seven assists.

The Blazers won their fourth straight and improve to 9-4. They are at the top of the PacWest standings with a 6-1 record. They will get a rematch against Notre Dame de Namur on Saturday. They beat the Argonauts 77-69 at Burns Arena in mid-December. Game time for Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m. Pacific Time.

Women’s basketball

Academy of Art 75, Dixie State 50

Dixie State fell to perennial PacWest frontrunner Academy of Art on Thursday night. The Urban Knights used a big second quarter to take a 36-19 halftime lead, then added to the lead in each of the final two quarters.

The difference in the game came on AAU’s fast break and on points off turnovers. Dixie committed 32 turnovers and were outscored by Knights 31-9 on points off turnovers. AAU also outscored Dixie State 22-4 on the fast break.

Tramina Jordan led the Trailblazers with 16 points. Ashlee Burge joined her in double figures with 11. Shelby Kassuba led the team with eight rebounds. Lisa VanCampen led the team with three steals.

Academy of Art improves to 8-4 overall and remains undefeated in conference play at 4-0. Dixie State falls to 1-12 overall and 1-6 in the PacWest. The Trailblazers will continue their road trip against Notre Dame de Namur on Saturday. Dixie State lost to the Argonauts in overtime three weeks ago, 88-82.

