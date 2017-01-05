IRS: Free tax help available

Composite stock images, St. George News

PHOENIX — As tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers free tax help is available online, by phone and in-person.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to take advantage of the online tools and resources at IRS.gov. Many taxpayers who don’t want to wait can get answers to tax questions right away at the IRS website.

The IRS website has services that include:

Taxpayers who can’t find an answer on IRS.gov can call the IRS at 800-829-1040 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Telephone assistance is also available for individuals with TTY equipment at 800-829-4059.

Nearly every tax issue can now be resolved online or by phone from the convenience of your home or office. Those taxpayers who can’t resolve their issue online or by phone can schedule an appointment at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center.

All IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers now provide face-to-face service by appointment. Use the Contact Your Local Office tool on IRS.gov to find the closest IRS assistance center and a list of services provided. To schedule an appointment, call 844-545-5640. A trained IRS representative will either help resolve the issue or schedule an appointment for the taxpayer to get the help they need.

Taxpayers needing assistance with an expiring Individual Taxpayer Identification Number should visit the ITIN information page on IRS.gov and see the list of Taxpayer Assistance Centers designated to handle ITIN applications.

Resources

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews