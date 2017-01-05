IRS: Free tax help available

PHOENIX — As tax filing season approaches, the Internal Revenue Service is reminding taxpayers free tax help is available online, by phone and in-person.
The IRS encourages taxpayers to take advantage of the online tools and resources at IRS.gov. Many taxpayers who don’t want to wait can get answers to tax questions right away at the IRS website.
The IRS website has services that include:
- Where’s My Refund? – Check on a refund and the estimated delivery date.
- Free File – Free tax software includes preparation and e-file.
- Get Transcript – Get various transcript types online or by mail.
- Direct Pay – Make tax payments directly from a checking or savings account.
- Electronic Federal Tax Payment System – For various types of federal tax payments.
- Online Payment Agreement – Eligible taxpayers can set up installment payments.
- Answers to tax law questions – Interactive tax assistant takes users through a series of questions and provides responses.
- All IRS Forms and Publications – Taxpayers can download and view popular tax publications and 1040 instructions on mobile devices as an ebook at no charge. PDF and HTML versions are also available. Tax products are usually available on IRS.gov six to eight weeks before the paper versions.
- Where’s My Amended Return – Taxpayers can track the status of an amended return.
Taxpayers who can’t find an answer on IRS.gov can call the IRS at 800-829-1040 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Telephone assistance is also available for individuals with TTY equipment at 800-829-4059.
Nearly every tax issue can now be resolved online or by phone from the convenience of your home or office. Those taxpayers who can’t resolve their issue online or by phone can schedule an appointment at an IRS Taxpayer Assistance Center.
All IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers now provide face-to-face service by appointment. Use the Contact Your Local Office tool on IRS.gov to find the closest IRS assistance center and a list of services provided. To schedule an appointment, call 844-545-5640. A trained IRS representative will either help resolve the issue or schedule an appointment for the taxpayer to get the help they need.
Taxpayers needing assistance with an expiring Individual Taxpayer Identification Number should visit the ITIN information page on IRS.gov and see the list of Taxpayer Assistance Centers designated to handle ITIN applications.
Resources
- IRS website
- YouTube Video: Making an Appointment for IRS Tax Help
- YouTube Video: Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN)
Email: news@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
1 Comment
Ok, so when are Utah State and Federal forms/schedule going to be available for filing????????