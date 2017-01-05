Construction to close Snow Canyon Drive early Friday; see schedule here

IVINS – Park officials have revised the construction schedule for a $1 million construction project in Snow Canyon State Park because of safety concerns.
The project will widen a section of Snow Canyon Drive from the Upper Galoot parking lot to the intersection with state Route 18 by 4 feet on each side of the road to make it safer for walkers and bicyclists.
In addition, the entire road through the park will be resurfaced.
The new construction schedule will take effect at 7 a.m. Friday and continue through Jan. 31, when construction is expected to be completed.
- Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – Snow Canyon Drive from the Upper Galoot parking lot to SR-18 will be closed to all thru traffic including walkers and cyclists.
- Monday through Friday during evening and overnight hours – traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic lights from the Upper Galoot parking lot to state Route 18.
- Both the Petrified Dunes and Lava Flow parking lots will be closed; the Upper Galoot and SR-18 parking lots will remain open.
- Beginning Jan. 9, traffic will be reduced to one-way in the lower canyon as asphalt is laid; traffic will be controlled by flaggers.
For more information about the project and lane restrictions please contact park staff at 435-628-2255.
