Interstate 15 construction to bring lane closures

Image courtesy of BigRig Travels via YouTube, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A mile-long section of Interstate 15 in Mohave County, Arizona, will be reduced to one lane during a construction project slated to last about four months.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a drainage improvement project Monday within the 1-mile section of the Interstate 2 miles north of Arizona Exit 8, which allows access to Beaver Dam and Littlefield, Arizona.

Work will not take place within the Virgin River Gorge, Arizona Department of Transportation spokeswoman Michele Beggs said.

Construction will trigger temporary closures of the left lane of both northbound and southbound travel through early April 2017. Motorists should expect brief delays.

Drivers are asked to proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment. Law enforcement personnel will assist with traffic control.

Move over laws vary slightly between states and can be seen summarized by state in the AAA Digest of Motor Laws. Arizona requires drivers to reduce speed and, if safe to do so, vacate the lane closest to any stationary vehicles with flashing or warning lights, including emergency vehicles and tow trucks.

ADOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions and closures, but unscheduled traffic impacts may occur due to weather or other factors.

For the latest highway conditions in Arizona, visit the ADOT Traveler Information Center at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter or call 511. Outside of Arizona, dial 888-411-7623.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.