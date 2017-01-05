Failure to yield causes collision; northbound traffic blocked on busy intersection

ST. GEORGE — One person was sent to the hospital after two cars collided on a busy intersection Thursday evening.

At about 6:06 p.m., St. George Police were dispatched to Dixie Downs Road just north of where it intersects with Sunset Boulevard on a report of a collision.

The driver of a 2000 Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn into the adjacent Maverik gas station and crashed into a 2000 Pontiac Bonneville that was coming north through the intersection, St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

The driver of the Pontiac complained of arm pain and was transported to the hospital via Gold Cross Ambulance for treatment. No other injuries were reported and both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The collision resulted in a complete blockage of northbound traffic through the intersection for approximately 30 minutes. Traffic was diverted either left or right by St George Police officers with assistance from responders from St. George Fire.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Honda for failing to yield on a left turn, Hale said.

Airbags deployed in both vehicles, and both sustained damage to the front end, rendering them inoperable. Both cars were towed away.

Rain and hail fell as emergency responders worked quickly to clear the intersection of leaked fluid and debris before opening the street to traffic.

The area is a frequent site of crashes.

“It is a busy intersection,” Hale said. “You’ve got to pay attention closely on this (road).”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

