Winter weather blast dumps ice, snow, hail on Southern Utahns; photo gallery

Snow covers roads and rooftops near Dixie State University, St. George, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH – Southern Utahns saw the whole gamut of winter weather Thursday evening as wind, lightning, rain, hail and snow blasted across the region.

Winter weather, including accumulating snow and layers of frozen ice, created difficult and dangerous driving conditions on roads and highways throughout Southern Utah.

Due to heavy amounts of moisture, a flood warning was issued for all of Washington County and the west central section of Kane County which was set to be effective until 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

See our photo gallery below and share your photos of the weather in the comments.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

