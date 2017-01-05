Winter weather blast dumps ice, snow, hail on Southern Utahns; photo gallery

Snow covers roads and rooftops near Dixie State University, St. George, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News
SOUTHERN UTAH – Southern Utahns saw the whole gamut of winter weather Thursday evening as wind, lightning, rain, hail and snow blasted across the region.
Winter weather, including accumulating snow and layers of frozen ice, created difficult and dangerous driving conditions on roads and highways throughout Southern Utah.
Due to heavy amounts of moisture, a flood warning was issued for all of Washington County and the west central section of Kane County which was set to be effective until 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
See our photo gallery below and share your photos of the weather in the comments.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Winter weather in Cedar City, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Amber Lynn Schow via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in LaVerkin, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Brittney Nicole Cloer Parks via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Hurricane, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Christy Easdale via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Cedar City, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Dianne Grand Bois via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Cedar City, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Fancy Fuller via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Washington, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Kim Keeler via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Hurricane, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Kristy Warr Murphy via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in LaVerkin, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Liz Barnson Woolley via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Hurricane, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Rebecca Singleton Klein via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in LaVerkin, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Schear Justin April via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Hurricane, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Sonja Sweeten via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Leeds, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Tammy Hartman via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Hurricane, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Tina M. Ferrin via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather in Hurricane, Utah, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Tom Nuny via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Winter weather, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Tricia Grzybowski via St. George News Facebook, St. George News
Thursday's winter weather blast dumped snow, ice and hail throughout Southern Utah, including the parking lot of St. George News, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Austin Peck, St. George News
A sweet puppy plays with a stick in the snow in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
Winter weather creates low visibility, difficult driving conditions on Riverside Drive, St. George, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by and courtesy of Tia Astle, St. George News
Snow creates difficult driving conditions as it piles high on cars in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullivan, St. George News / Cedar City News
Snow piles high in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullian, St. George News / Cedar City News
Winter weather covers trees in snow in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullian, St. George News / Cedar City News
Winter weather covers trees in snow in Cedar City, Utah, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Tracie Sullian, St. George News / Cedar City News
It was still snowing in the Desert Hills area of St. George, Utah, Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News
It was still snowing in the Desert Hills area of St. George, Utah, Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News
It was still snowing in the Desert Hills area of St. George, Utah, Thursday evening, Jan. 5, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.