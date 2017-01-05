TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure — maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Weekend events | Jan. 6-8
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Lindstrom Art Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum Gallery in the Dolores Doré Eccles Fine Arts Center, Dixie State University campus, 225 S. 700 East, St George
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Arts Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, noon | Brown Bag Lecture Series | Admission: Free, reservations required | Location: Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-688-3200
- Saturday, 7 p.m. | Sneak Peek of “Victoria” with Keynote by Fred Adams | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City
Entertainment
- Friday, 8:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time | Comedy Machine | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane
Food/crafts/vendors
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins
- Saturday, 1-5 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IFA Country Store, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 1-4 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Even Stevens Pet Adoption Drive | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Animal Shelter, 605 E. Waterworks Road, St. George
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070
Music
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Adam Dune | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
- Saturday, 4-8 p.m. | The Naked Waiters | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Last Chair Saloon, Brian Head Ski Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Cleo | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: Jazzy’s Rock and Roll Grill, 285 N. Bluff St., St. George
- Sunday, noon to 2 p.m. | Harry O | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | Georgefest | Admission: Free; vendors vary, Jazz garden; $5 cover | Location: Historic Downtown St. George and Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 4:45 p.m. | Sunset Hike | Admission: Free; state park fees may apply; reservations required | Location: Snow Canyon State Park | Telephone: 435-628-2255
- Friday, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Ultimate Outdoor Recreation Expo | Admission: Adults, $8; seniors (60 and older), $6; children (8-11), $3 | Location: Dixie Center St. George, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George
- Saturday, 10:15 a.m. | Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Walk | Admission: Free; reservations required | Location: Brian Head Town Hall, 56 N. Hwy. 143, Brian Head | Telephone: 435-586-9451 ext. 4425
- Saturday, 11 a.m. | Desert City Crit Series | Admission: $40; spectators, free | Location: Canyons Softball Complex, Tuweap Drive, W. 2000 North and N. 2100 West, St. George
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
