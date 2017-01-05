School board holds public hearing on proposed boundary changes

Washington County School Board office, St. George, Utah, undated | St George News

ST. GEORGE — The Washington County Board of Education will conduct a special public hearing Tuesday at 5 p.m. to discuss possible school boundary changes.

The meeting will be held in the Washington County School District office, 121 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.

The proposed boundary changes will affect students living in the Crimson View, Horizon, Legacy, Little Valley, Majestic Fields, Panorama, Riverside, Sandstone and Washington elementary school areas.

Maps of the proposed boundary changes for each area can be accessed through the school district’s proposed boundary changes webpage or at the district office.

Public input is welcome at the hearing. Persons wishing to address the board are limited to three minutes and must fill out a “Request to Address the Board” form prior to the start of the meeting.

The boundary change hearing will follow immediately after the regular open school board session which begins at 4 p.m.

A full agenda for the regular school board meeting can be found here.

Event details

What: Boundary Hearing Special Meeting of the Washington County Board of Education.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10, 5 p.m.

Where: Washington County School District Office, 121 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.

