Floris Anderson

March 12, 1925 — January 2, 2017

Floris Thomas Anderson at the age of 91 passed away Jan. 2, 2017. She was born March 12, 1925, in Cornish, Utah, to John Dellas Thomas and Ruth Burnham Thomas. She was married to her sweetheart and best friend, Edward Kemp Anderson, in a special session at the Logan LDS Temple before he was shipped out for World War II. They were married on Dec. 30, 1943, and were blessed to remain together for 73 years.

After her husband departed for the war, Floris purchased and paid for a home in Lewiston, Utah, while working for a local doctor, Dr. Cragon.

She faithfully served in many callings for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints such as primary teacher, Sunday school teacher, primary president, relief society counselor and temple ordinance worker for 6 years in the Ogden temple.

She loved her work in the temple and was sad to end her service then due to health.

She loved to fish, travel and amazingly ride motorcycle behind the love of her life. They cherished these special times together.

Floris and Ed lived in Lewiston, Ogden, Roy and Hooper before moving to Washington, Utah, near St George.

Floris is preceded in death by her sister, Eva Dean Smith; father, John Dellas Thomas, and her mother, Ruth Burnham Thomas.

Floris and Ed are the proud parents of five children; Janice Hamilton, Kathy Olsen, Steve Anderson, Michael Anderson and Brent Anderson.

Floris loved her 21 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was thought of as the fun grandma. We will miss her but are assured a glorious reunion.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, from 2-4 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah, and prior to services on Saturday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Lindquist Mortuary in Ogden.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Lindquist Mortuary Chapel, 3408 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Interment will take place in the Washington Heights Memorial Cemetery, Ogden, Utah.

