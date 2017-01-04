Victim in fatal trackhoe accident identified

LAVERKIN – The man killed in a construction accident involving a trackhoe in LaVerkin was been identified by authorities Wednesday.

Steven Cox, 58, of Rockville, was named by the LaVerkin Police Department in a statement released Wednesday morning.

Cox, a long-time employee of Hurricane City Public Works, was killed Tuesday after being struck by a trackhoe.

The accident occurred at around 2 p.m., in the area of 900 North and state Route 19. This area has been under construction for several weeks to relocate a gas line underground, LaVerkin Police Cheif Benjamin Lee said in the statement.

“Mr. Cox…was marking the main water line that delivers to LaVerkin and Hurricane cities,” Lee said. “As Cox was in the process of marking the lines he stepped behind a trackhoe.”

The trackhoe hit Cox while he was behind it. The trackhoe operator was unaware Cox was behind the machine when the accident occurred.

Emergency responders arrived approximately three minutes after 911 was called and declared Cox dead at the scene.

Washington County Sheriff Deputies and the State Medical Examiner also responded to assist in the investigation of the accident.

No criminal charges have been filed against the driver of the trackhoe.

