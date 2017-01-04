Utah lawmaker proposes lowering legal DUI limit to .05

Alcoholic drink and car keys, stock image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A Utah legislator wants to lower the state’s legal blood-alcohol level from .08 to .05. If successful, the move would give Utah the strictest DUI limit in the nations.

“It’s a needed change for the whole country,” Rep. Norm Thurston, R-Provo, said in a press release Dec. 30. “It is well known that impairment begins with the first drink, but many drivers don’t realize that even low levels of BAC (blood-alcohol content) can degrade skills and increase the risk of crashes.”

Thurston goes on to argue that lowering the legal limit will reduce deaths, injuries and losses related to alcohol-impaired driving. He plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming 2017 session for this purpose.

“More drivers will become aware that there is a significant increase in risk that occurs well before reaching .08,” he said.

While Utah would be the first state to implement Thurston’s proposal if passed by the Legislature, the .05 limit is already observed by many European and Asian counties, while some countries have a limit of .00.

Across the country, the blood-alcohol limit for commercial drivers is generally .04.

“Utah can lead the way as the first state to lower the legal limit to .05 for the general population,” Thurston said. “This will make it more clear that drinking and driving is not acceptable.”

According to Zero Fatalities, a website that promotes driver safety, impaired driving (via alcohol and drugs) was the second leading cause of fatalities on Utah’s roads in 2015. It was beat out by people not being restrained by seat belts and aggressive driving.

Impaired driving has also been a leading cause of fatalities in Utah overall for the last 10 years.

“You don’t want people at .07 driving. You don’t want people at .05 driving,” Thurston told Fox 13 News. “In reality, you don’t want people lower than that driving because they are starting to be impaired as low as .02 or .03.”

While Thurston’s proposed legislation has its supporters, one group well-known for standing against drunk driving isn’t on board.

The Utah chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving will not support the potential bill. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the group sees lowering the legal limit as an unrealistic venture that is unlikely to be enforced.

Art Brown, MADD’s Utah chapter president, told Fox 13 News, that MADD wants to see more focus on interlock devices than lowering the legal blood-alcohol content limit.

“MADD’s position is we really emphasize interlocks and getting those on people, and staying .08,” Brown said.

A group that supports Thurston’s potential bill is the Sutherland Institute, one of Utah’s conservative think tanks.

“Lowering the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) level from .08 to .05 is about protecting innocent people from impaired driving,” Derek Monson, policy director for the Sutherland Institute, said in a statement to Fox 13 News. “Our laws have misled the public into thinking that as long as drivers are under .08 BAC they are not impaired, when the data show that at .05 BAC drivers exhibit clear signs of impairment and crash risk jumps significantly.”

Connor Boyack, president of the libertarian think tank Libertas Institute, said over Twitter Dec. 30 that Libertas would fight the bill.

This logic supports a total ban; there is nothing other than arbitrariness to do .05% rather than 0% if lowering = protecting people. #utpol https://t.co/tjtzd0WBUy — Connor Boyack (@cboyack) December 30, 2016

Boyack told the Deseret News the potential legislation could end up causing more harm than good. He was also critical of DUI enforcement in general as it penalizes people who haven’t actually harmed anyone.

“Certainly, if that reckless behavior leads to harming another person, then serious penalties should come in,” he said. “But without a victim, our position would be the Department of Public Safety should be focused on resolving that concern without punitive action.”

