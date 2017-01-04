Video shows 2-year-old Utah boy save trapped twin brother

ST. GEORGE — A two-year-old Utah boy is gaining worldwide attention for saving his twin brother from the crushing weight of a dresser that had toppled on top of him and trapped him underneath.

The ordeal was captured on video by a security camera in the boys’ bedroom. That video, posted on YouTube Dec. 31, 2016, had already received more than 5 million views within a span of four days.

The twin boys, Bowdy and Brock Shoff, were playing in their room Thursday morning at their home in Orem when they began to climb up the drawers of a large dresser. Footage from the camera showed the dresser suddenly fall on the boys, trapping one of the twins underneath it.

The other twin walked around the dresser, seeming to search for a solution for his brother. Finally, somehow, he was able to push the dresser and move it, helping his trapped brother wiggle free.

The video was posted by the boys’ father, Ricky Shoff, along with the following message on Facebook:

I’ve been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.

While the boys’ parents were shaken by the ordeal, they said on Facebook that the boys are doing just fine.

The story, which serves as a reminder of the dangers of unsecured furniture, has since caught the attention of national and international news outlets.

