Delores Bennion

August 15, 1934 — January 2, 2017

Delores Yvonne Wridge Bennion passed away on Jan. 2, 2017, at the age of 82. Known as “Dee” or “Grandee” to those who loved her, she was born on Aug. 15, 1934, in Trout Lake, Washington, to Virgil Don and Ethel Spencer Wridge.

She is survived by her brother Virgil (Roma) Wridge; sister Sharlee (Dave) Morton; seven children: DJ (Russ) Stutz, Spencer (Donita) Bennion, Don (Dana) Bennion, Sunny (Keen) Ellsworth, Ted (Kristi) Bennion, Chuck (Tiffany) Bennion and Dan (Erin) Bennion; 39 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren with more on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Noel Bennion, who was killed in a plane accident in 1992; her parents; and her older sister Valma.

Dee graduated from Tillamook High School in Oregon. After moving to Corvallis, Oregon, she met Doug. They were married on Sept. 15, 1956, and were sealed in the Salt Lake temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sept. 17, 1956. They lived in Oregon, Virginia, California, Washington and Utah until Doug passed away. She subsequently lived in Nevada and Utah.

Dee loved singing and had a beautiful soprano voice. She wanted to be involved with anything to do with her children and grandchildren. Dee also loved sports and attended many UCLA, BYU events, as well as any match where a child or grandchild was participating. She was once awarded Fan of the Year for her grandson’s little league baseball team.

She was a member of the LDS church, serving faithfully in many callings throughout her life, including a mission in Seattle, Washington. Dee had a huge heart and always welcomed people into her life no matter their position or status. She will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at noon at the Toquerville LDS chapel, 79 N. Toquerville Blvd., Toquerville, Utah.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the chapel.

Interment will be Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Eastlawn Memorial Hills, beside her husband, in Provo, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.