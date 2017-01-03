Trudy Abbott

May 12, 1958 — December 30, 2016

Trudy Ann Garner Abbott, 58 years old, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Dec. 30, 2016. She was born May 12, 1958, in National City, California, to Douglas and Vivienne Garner (Paolasso). She married Kenneth Abbott Aug. 12, 1977, in the Los Angeles Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then later divorced.

Trudy was raised in Southern California and spent the majority of her adult life living in Southern Utah. She loved her five children very much and spent the majority of her time working hard to support them. Trudy spent 19 years working as a secretary at Hurricane High School and was a proud Hurricane Tiger. She was known for her vivacious spirit, her sense of humor and her love for her family and friends. Trudy enjoyed hiking, softball, pickleball, dancing, card games, sunbathing, working in her garden, cooking and decorating her home.

Trudy is survived by her five children: Nanette Jenson (Trevor), Natalie McLaws (Brigham), Ian Abbott, Mckel Cleveland (Mitchell), and Kayla Abbott; 9.5 grandchildren; and one grand-dog. She is also survived by her parents, Douglas and Vivienne Garner; her brothers Kerry, Kelly and Tracy; and many other loved ones.

Trudy and her family would like to thank the community of Hurricane as well as family and friends for their love and support in the past weeks and months.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Hurricane Stake Center Chapel located at 272 S. 700 West, Hurricane, Utah.

There will be a viewing prior to the funeral service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trudy had only one request for her funeral service and that was, “only real flowers.”

Her family would like to give thanks and recognition to the IHC team and especially Drs. Haslam and Lewis for their outstanding quality of care.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign her online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com .