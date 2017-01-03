Parking lot incident damages 2 vehicles at credit union

ST. GEORGE — An incident just after 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Mountain America Credit Union resulted in two cars with major damage but no injuries.

“We were sitting in my office,” said Mountain America branch manager Aspen Shamblen. “I heard a crash, and my assistant was facing me and she watched the whole thing happen.”

Her assistant’s white Yukon SUV had just been struck in the parking lot of the building located at 2104 W. Sunset Blvd. in St. George.

“The car had hit her vehicle. I watched it push it up the hill,” Shamblen said.

A red Toyota RAV-4 had sped through the parking lot, catching the right rear of the white Yukon and causing it to be pushed over the curb and onto the grass.

“The driver of this red Toyota RAV-4 came into the parking lot to go to the credit union,” St. George Police Sgt. Craig Harding said. “She said something stuck under her pedal or she hit the wrong pedal or something. In any case she went forward and hit an unoccupied Yukon and pushed it up on to the hill.”

Harding said it was unclear exactly what happened.

“It really doesn’t matter too much because she hit an unoccupied vehicle so the citation will be issued for negligent collision,” he said. “(When) a person operates a vehicle in such a way to collide with another person, property, or vehicle they are guilty of negligent collision.”

Airbags were deployed in the Toyota Rav-4.

St. George police and fire departments responded to the wreck.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.